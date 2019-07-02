Can Tilly the Wonderdog predict England's World Cup result?

The NWN's Tilly the psychic wonderdog is back.

As England's women prepare for one of the most important football games of their careers, our photographer Phil Cannings has been putting his 18-month-old Sprocker Tilly to the test again, after her successful run of predictions in the men's World Cup last year.

England face holders, and tournament favourites, the USA in Lyon in the last four of the Women's World Cup tonight (Tuesday). A win would see them reach the final for the first time.

A record-breaking UK TV audience of 7.6 million watched the Lionesses reached the semi-finals of their third major tournament in a row, with a 3-0 victory over Norway last week.

So who does Tilly think will be victorious tonight? Will 'Hotel-gate' have put extra fire in the Lionesses' bellies?

We put tasty treats on each of the country's flags and you can watch below as Tilly makes her choice.

Kick off is at 8pm tonight - tune in and see if Tilly is right.