Gallery: Hungerford vs Slough

HUNGERFORD Town picked up their first win of the National League South as they beat Slough Town 1-0 at Bulpit Lane on Tuesday.

A crowd of 467 packed into the ground for the Berkshire derby, which was the Crusaders’ first home game of the new season.

Forward James Constable scored the only goal of the game in the early stages to get his tally up and running for his new club.

The goal came after five minutes when midfielder Louis McGrory sent a through ball on the halfway line to Constable, who attempted to chase.

Slough keeper Jack Turner sprinted off his line to clear the ball, but he failed to make contact and the former Oxford United striker ran on to put the ball into the empty net.

A reminder that Hungerford return to action on Saturday (3pm), when they host Maidstone United in the National League south.

Picture by Phil Cannings

.