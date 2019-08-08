Newbury pair face pride of England

Newbury's swimmers have finished the season in spectacular style with five youngsters qualifying for the national championships.

Can Tugcetin and Freya Barlow both qualified for the British National Championships – the first Newbury swimmers to do so since the qualifying format changed – while Tugcetin, Abigail Holland and Kaleb Fox-Jones qualified for the English Nationals and Olivia Bevan for the Welsh Nationals.

Tugcetin competed in the 100m breaststroke and the 200m breaststroke events at the British competition in Glasgow last week.

He then had a few days rest before heading to Sheffield to take part in the English championships on Saturday, where he finished 12th overall in the 50m breaststroke.

He was joined at the competition by club-mate Holland, who battled it out in the 200m butterfly race.

Her event, as well as being one of the toughest, was the first one up on Saturday morning and she finished in 14th place overall.

Last Wednesday saw Bevan return from her holiday to take part in the Welsh competition.

She competed in the 100m freestyle race at the event in Swansea.

Head coach at Newbury District Swimming Club Tony Woodward said: “I couldn’t be more proud. If I’d have said to any of them that they’d be swimming at nationals now, they’d have laughed at me, but they’ve trained so hard all year to make this happen.

“First nationals are always hard and I’m very proud of what they’ve achieved.

“The whole club is very proud of Abbie, Can, Livvy, Freya and Kaleb for qualifying and we have one or two other swimmers more than capable of getting on that list next year.”

Although qualifying for the competitions, Barlow (200m backstroke) and Fox-Jones (100m backstroke) were unable to compete as they were away in Canada on a sports tour, representing St Bartholomew’s School.

Another Newbury swimmer is on top of the world after winning the national Biathle competition and qualifying for the World Championships.

Kirsten Fraser (pictured above), aged 12, won the under-13 girls event, which comprises a run-swim-run, in Salford on Sunday.

The St Bart’s pupil now goes on to represent Great Britain at the World Championships in Florida in October.