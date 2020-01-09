Picture gallery: Newbury Netball League

THE Newbury Netball League is back underway for 2020 after a number of weeks off during the festive period.

In the premier division, Robinson Food closed the gap on the leading pack after a 43-28 win over bottom team Brights.

Elsewhere, Newbury 4x4 Centre recorded a 57-25 win over David Wilson Homes.

In Division 1 Benchmarx Kitchens moved off the foot of the table after an impressive 51-25 win over Tadley Witches.

Meanwhile Newbury 4x4 2nd are the new leaders after they beat Hungerford Hunters 53-39.

Rebound Electronics kept their Division 2 title hopes alive with an emphatic 45-25 victory over Briars.

In the game, Sarah Fenmore and Sam Dawson were the best players for Briars and Rebound respectively.

A full netball report is available in this week’s Newbury Weekly News, which is out now.

Brights vs Robinsons

Newbury 4x4 Centre vs David Wilson Homes

Hungerford extra vs Newbury 4x4 centre

