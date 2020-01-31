Jamie scoops eight county titles

Newbury swimmer Jamie Leach produced the stand-out performance at this year’s county championships after scooping an impressive eight titles.

The Newbury District Swimming Club youngster, competing in the 13-year-old category, took the gold in the 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle races, as well as the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, and 200m and 400m Individual Medley at this year’s Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire ASA County Championships at High Wycombe.

He added three silver medals to the haul, in the 50m and 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle, and finished fourth overall in the boys aggregate points score across the championships.

Head coach Tony Woodward said Leach had been the star of the competition.

“This is one of the best individual performances from a swimmer I have seen since I started over 20 years ago,” he added. “Others have swum as well, but not across such a broad range of events.

“I was very pleased with all of our swimmers this year. There were some good PBs (personal bests) and some great swims from kids making their first counties.

“I was really pleased with the 43 finalists, topped by the 14 on day four, seven of whom came home with medals.”

The club also celebrated a further five county titles, with golds for Charlotte Brown (pictured above)in the 100m breaststroke, for Kaleb Fox-Jones in the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke and Can Tugcetin in the 200m breaststroke.

There were also silvers for Olivia Bevan (50 freestyle), Chris Emberlin (100m and 200m backstroke), Tugcetin (100m breaststroke), Kostia Riabya (50m backstroke), Brown (50m and 200m breaststroke), Eloise Wade (50m and 100m breaststroke) - pictured below, Freya Barlow (100m backstroke) and Fox-Jones (100m freestyle).

Bronze medals were also won by Georgia Humphreys (200m backstroke), Barlow (200m backstroke), Emberlin (50m backstroke and 1,500m freestyle), Wade (50m butterfly and 200m breaststroke), Bevan (100m breaststroke) and Tugcetin (50m breaststroke).

There were a further 21 finals that featured Newbury swimmers. These were Wade (5th 100m butterfly); Barlow (5th 50m butterfly, 5th 100m butterfly); Izzy Fox (5th 50m butterfly, 8th 100m butterfly); Luke Brandon (5th 100m freestyle, 6th 100m backstroke, 8th 50m backstroke); Riabyi (6th 100m backstroke, 8th 50m freestyle); Bethan Delaney (4th 100m breaststroke, 7th 50m breaststroke); Vivien Wallis (6th 100m breaststroke, 7th 50m breaststroke); Giselle Bruce (6th 50m backstroke, 5th 100m backstroke); Humphreys (5th 100m backstroke); Lucy Quesada-Getgood (5th 50m backstroke, 6th 100m backstroke); Emberlin (4th 50m breaststroke, 4th 100m freestyle).