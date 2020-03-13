Thatcham manager Danny Robinson delighted with his sides recent results

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson praised his sides ‘professional’ performance during their 4-0 win at Mangotsfield United on Saturday.

Kingfishers’ win took them back to the top of the Southern League Division 1 South table on goal difference ahead of title rivals Frome Town.

Felipe Barcelos (2), Lewis Coyle and an own goal ensured Thatcham of three points as they continued their fight for the league title.

Robinson said: “Mangotsfield are a very young side, but we still had to go there, be professional and do a job.

“We kept another clean sheet, we added four more goals and we could have had more if we were more clinical and I wanted to be more critical.”

It was a second successive clean sheet for Thatcham and Robinson applauded his defence and goalkeepers, who have been strong all season.

He said: “To win 4-0 away from home in this league is very pleasing.

“After the February we had, it was important going back to defending and ensuring that we had a solid base.

“All season long Matt Day, Zak Westlake, Curtis Angell, Michael Miller, Matt Partridge and Jon Beeden, plus goalkeepers Paul Strudley and Archie Matthews, have been fabulous.

“We do make mistakes and we went through a blip, but in the last two games we have scored 12 goals, got back-to-back wins and we’ve not conceded.”

This weekend, Thatcham host Evesham United, who are still in with a chance of finishing within the play-off spots.

“They parted company with their manager, but they are a really good side,” said Robinson.

“We won at their place earlier in the season, but they are one of the better sides in the division.

“They have a good centre forward in Paul Sullivan, who is a proven goalscorer, while Matt Dodd is a great winger, so we need to prepare for a very tough game.”

Thatcham Town’s youth side are into the Berks & Bucks Youth Cup final for a second year running.

Tom Jordan scored in a 1-1 draw with Bellingdon, but the young Kingfishers won on penalties, with keeper Sam Wheeler pulling of a couple of saves.

Thatcham, who are the defending champions, will face IPro under-18s or Aylesbury Vale Dynamos in the final.