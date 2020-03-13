Newbury Blues continue fight for survival with tight win against Weston

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer believes his side deserved the points after they held on to secure a nail-biting 19-18 win over Weston-Super-Mare at Monks Lane on Saturday.

The win keeps Blues second from bottom in South West Premier, but it’s now two wins from three games and their fourth win of 2020.

Newbury went behind in the early stages, but fought back and had to dig deep to get the result.

Speaking after the game, Archer said: “It was another decent home performance from us, but unfortunately we got off to a slow start because we made a few errors in the first few minutes.

“After the start, I felt we were good because we scored two good tries. We had opportunities to score more and we controlled the game.

“Our defence, for the vast majority was excellent, and the only other try they scored was from a forward pass.”

Archer did feel his side would have make the result easier if they had taken their chances, but was proud to see how well they defended.

He said: “I thought we acquitted ourselves really well, but we could have taken more chances to have made the game safe.

“In the final part of the game we defended for seven minutes and for 35 phases – we were solid.

“It was a big one for character because we were mentally and physically fatigued against a team who are right up there.

“We kept our focus and discipline; our bodies didn’t let us down and it was a positive end to the game.”

Blues have four games remaining this season and beating the drop is still very much on the cards for the Monks Lane club.

Archer said: “We have still got a way to go and we have to win as many of them as we can to give ourselves the best chance to remain in the league.

“The boys are responding to the challenge and we need to make sure we go to Barnstaple on Saturday, March 21 in the best possible shape we can be.

“In this league you have to perform well to get results.

“I don’t think we fluked it and it’s important we give it everything we have got for the next month.”

Although Blues aren’t in action this weekend, Stags host Bracknell at Monks Lane as they aim to finish their campaign on a high.

The second team recorded a 28-26 away win at Windsor 2nd in Berks, Bucks & Oxon 1 on Saturday.

A win for Stags on Saturday and they will move up to second in the table.

Archer said: “They have a big local derby and it’s a good chance to continue their winning run as they look to cement finishing second in their league.”