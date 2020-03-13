Coronavirus: Hungerford Town FC match still on but Thatcham and Aldermaston postponed

LOCAL football matches have been postponed because of coronavirus, but Hungerford Town's against Bath City is still going ahead as planned.

However, Thatcham Town's home game against Evesham United, scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday), has been called off following a Southern League meeting this afternoon (Friday).

The Crusaders, who are coming up against an in-form Bath side is going ahead as planned and kicks off at 3pm, at Bulpit Lane.

— Hungerford Town FC (@HungerfordTown) March 13, 2020

In a statement issued this afternoon the National League said: "Following a Board meeting held today, the National League has decided to allow matches in its three divisions to proceed as planned this weekend.

"The National League will keep the operation of its competition under constant and diligent review, and will remain in compliance with government advice at all times.

"The Football Association has offered its guidance, and made it clear the decision to continue or to suspend a competition is a matter for each league to make.

"The National League places the welfare and well-being of all those involved in and connected to its competition as the highest priority."

The Southern League said: "Further to discussions this afternoon, a decision has been taken that ALL BETVICTOR SOUTHERN LEAGUE matches will be POSTPONED between Saturday 14th and Saturday 21st March inclusive.



"Therefore, there will be no matches taking place tomorrow (Saturday), next midweek or Saturday 21st March.

"A review of the situation will take place next Friday, 20th March and everyone will be notified of the decision as soon as possible regarding the continuation or otherwise of the competition from Monday 23rd March.

"In respect to the end of season date, that currently remains as Saturday 25th April but there will be updates on this website should there be any changes to that".

— Thatcham Town FC (@Thatcham_TownFC) March 13, 2020

Hellenic League matches have also been called off, meaning AFC Aldermaston's game with Didcot Town FC tomorrow will not go ahead.

At the moment, Tadley Calleva's match in the Sydenhams Wessex Premier goes ahead.

A statement from their division read: "The League will await advice from the @FA before making any statements or rulings on future games. It’s expected there will be more information and advice to ourselves (and the whole National League System) later today regarding."

Teams in the North Berks League have also been informed their games are postponed until further notice.