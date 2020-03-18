Newbury 10k cancelled

Newbury's annual 10k race has become the latest event to be cancelled due to Coronavirus.

A statement on the Newbury Athletics Club website said they had been left with no choice but to call the race off.

It continued: "We are sorry to announce that as a result of the Coronavirus, the decision has been made to cancel the Roc Newbury 10k race.

"This decision is an unfortunate one, but following the governments guidance regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) we are left with no choice. In times of unpredicted uncertainty our number one priority is the health and safety of the public, and therefore feel that this is the only viable option available."

The athletics club apologised to everyone who was due to take part and added that it would confirm next year's date as soon as it could.