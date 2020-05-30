Thatcham Town FC appoint former player Jamie Leacock as the club's new manager

THATCHAM Town have appointed Jamie Leacock as the club's new manager after an announcement was made on Saturday afternoon (today).

The Kingfishers were seeking a replacement for Danny Robinson, who left the club earlier this month after five-years in charge.

And Leacock, who has represented Thatcham during his playing career, is excited about the new challenge he faces.

“The club is a very attractive one and that’s partly due to their recent success and it’s a club I know quite well, having played there and coached there too – it’s a club very close to my heart.

“They have built a huge profile, with the success Danny [Robinson] had, so it’s a fantastic opportunity for me to continue building the momentum.

Having lived in Thatcham for 13 years and spent time both playing and being a coach at the club, Leacock believes that will help him ease into the managerial role.

“I know the club’s values, I know the people who run it and it’s fantastic because they have a new chairman [Dave Melin] who is ambitious and wants to push forward.

“Hopefully it’s a seamless transition and I can hit the ground running far quicker than most and I am looking forward to it.”

Town have achieved a strong amount of success in the last few years, including winning the FA Vase at Wembley Stadium in 2018, and Leacock admitted that it’s one of the reasons he applied for the role.

“The allure of going to a side, like Thatcham, that has the potential is great because they’re not a side who are going to hang around mid-table or just wants to survive.”

Leacock spent a number of years working at Hungerford Town and Wealdstone as assistant manager to Bobby Wilkinson, and was part of the Crusaders group who were promoted to the National League South in 2016.

“I am in the community, I know the local players and I have a lot of contacts around the area which will be very useful to us moving forward.

“I am going to try to use those contacts to hopefully push the club forward,” he added.

After leaving Wealdstone in 2019, Leacock took on his first solo managerial role when he joined Northwood.

However, it didn’t work out as well as he would have hoped and despite parting company with the club, Leacock took on board the experience.

“In anything you do, you learn,” he said. “The job came available and we managed to get a good reaction and we started off well.

“However we then had a difficult period and unfortunately the club wanted to make a change, but that short three months gave me a taste of managing.

“It enabled me to learn and it was a good experience, even though it was very short.”

The coronavirus outbreak has hit the sport and it’s unclear as to when the new campaign will begin, but Leacock is keeping prepared.

“It’s a difficult one because it’s meant a lot of clubs are looking at their income and next year will be a case of the fittest non-league clubs doing well.

“The priority of the club is to become stable because some clubs may drop out of the league.

“It’s difficult for the club to want to pick up from where they left off and I am not going to say we’re going to get promoted, but what I can say is that I am coming here to win football games.

“The club have had plenty of success and I believe momentum in football is a massive thing and we’ll set up an objective to be as high up as we can,” he added.

Chairman, Dave Melin, added: “We were very impressed with his desire and motivation which showed throughout the whole interview process.

“Jamie also presented to us his observations and recommendations not only around the club but also around Non-League football in general.”

“Whilst we had some very strong candidates for the role, Jamie demonstrated the knowledge and skills he has acquired over the past six years which we believe will be invaluable to the club moving forwards and we look forward to a long and successful relationship with the club.”