Bewley Homes new sponsor for Hungerford Football Club

Hungerford Town Football Club have signed a two-year deal leading local housebuilder Bewley Homes as its main club sponsor.

The sponsorship was announced at Bulpit Lane on Wednesday when Crusaders’ chairman Patrick Chambers and Bewley Homes managing director Andrew Brooks unveiled the new first team shirt which will have the housebuilder’s logo on the front.

Hungerford, who play in the Vanarama National League South, will also wear a new red away strip with the Bewley Homes’ logo.

Mr Chambers said: “This is fantastic news for the club. We are delighted Bewley Homes has decided to sponsor Hungerford Town for the next two years with an option for a third season.

“We strongly believe the partnership will be beneficial to both parties.”

Mr Brooks added: “An opportunity like this doesn’t always present itself, so we are delighted we can forge this major partnership with Hungerford Town Football Club.

“It’s our way of putting something extra back into the community by supporting the town’s local club where we are building.”

Bewley Homes has started to build a two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom development at Lancaster Park on Salisbury Road and operations director Peter Carpinelli said: “This is a vital partnership for Bewley Homes.

“This will enable us to engage and support many people who are connected to this much-loved football club.

“We are looking forward to the start of the new season as main club sponsors.”