The Queen's horse Space Walk dies after running at Newbury Racecourse

Four-year-old pulled up short this afternoon

John Herring

John Herring

One of the Queen's prized horses had to be put down after racing at Newbury today (Sunday). 

Space Walk pulled up with three furlongs to go in the handicap race at 3pm.

Space Walk was trained by William Haggas and ridden by Tom Marquand, who quickly dismounted before vets rushed to the horse’s side.

It has since been conformed that the four-year-old gelding had to be destroyed after the race. 

