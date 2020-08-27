Conor makes it three out of three for Town

CONOR Lynch scored his third goal in three games in Thatcham Town’s 2-1 friendly defeat at the hands of Ashford Town at the Stacatruc Stadium on Saturday.



The former Hungerford Town striker maintained his excellent pre-season form as Kingfishers stepped up their preparations for the new Southern League Division 1 South campaign.

Lynch scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 after Ashford took the lead with a long-range effort.

But the Isthmian League South Central Division side snatched victory after bundling in a corner.

Former Reading and Hungerford Town keeper George Legg was in goal for Thatcham after returning to football following a short break from the game.

And manager Jamie Leacock said: “George is a local lad and he decided that we wanted to get back into the game.

“He has played at a good level and has been training with us.”

Leacock is delighted with the way training has gone so far.

He said: “The biggest thing is that we are a new team and we are trying to gel together and look for progression each week.

“All the guys have implemented the things we are trying to do on the training ground.”

Kingfishers will certainly not lack fitness over the coming weeks.

Leacock said: “As a manager there are a few things you can control and make preparations for.

“In terms of ability or how they play on the day, that is down to the players, but our philosophy is that they will be as fit as possible.”



Thatcham are due to kick off their league campaign next month.

But in the meantime they have been handed three home games in the early stages of the national competitions.

They will be at home to either AFC Dunstable or Hallen FC in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, September 12.



And they will host either Melksham Town or North Leigh in the second qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy on Saturday, October 17.

In the FA Youth Cup, Thatcham are at home to Kidlington in the first qualifying round in the week commencing Monday, September 21.