Round up on last weekend local cricket action

PURLEY-on-Thames bounced back from their first defeat of the season last week to outgun local rivals Theale & Tilehurst by 57 runs in Division 4A.

It was an impressive all-round display from Purley, who rattled up 179-7 before dismissing Theale in 35.4 overs.

Purley lost three early wickets before Robbie Jeffrey put them back on track with a solid 47.

He was well supported by James Denton (14) before Andrew Clarke (43no) and Andrew Jackson (30) fired them to a challenging total.

James Bozarth, with 3-14 from eight overs, was the pick of the Theale attack.

Tom White (45) and James White (17) got Theale off to a flying start, but then Ijaz Rehman (3-16) slowed them down.

And then George Wheeler claimed 4-10 from four overs to rip through the lower order.



Newbury picked up their second win of the season after beating Falkland 2nd by five wickets.

Falkland batted well to post 179-4 from their 40 overs, but Newbury were always up with the rate and eased home at 180-5 with four overs in hand.

Sulhamstead & Ufton were knocked off the top of Division 3A after suffering a 65-run defeat at the hands of Windsor, who take over in pole position.

Matt Gill’s spell of 3-28 helped restrict Windsor to a gettable 173-7.

But only Marc Thompson, with an unbeaten 34, got to grips with the Windsor attack as Sulhamstead slumped to 108 all out in 34.5 overs.



Bradfield slipped to a six-wicket defeat at the hands of North Maidenhead 2nd in Division 5B.

M Baker led the way with 66 and W Nevill weighed in with 65 as Bradfield scored 193 all out.

But Maidenhead, inspired by a century from M Iqbal, were always ahead of the asking rate and they cruised home after just 26 overs.



Thatcham Town 2nd produced a superb batting display to beat Royal Ascot 2nd by six wickets.

Ascot scored a daunting 246-7, despite a four-wicket haul from 17-year-old Harvey Mackay.

But Alistair Cooper hit 63 and he received excellent support from Chris Rochford (60no), Rhys Williams (42) and 14-year-old Odhinn Moore (22) as Thatcham reached 248-4 with an over to spare.

Purley 2nd lost by five wickets at Farnham Common 2nd.

Jacob Hearn and Raj Senniappan both hit 29 as Purley scored 158 all out, but although Farnham lost three early wickets, they eased home at 159-5.



Simon Digweed played the starring role as Newbury 2nd beat local rivals Thatcham 3rd in Division 8A.

Perry Moore top-scored with 35 in Thatcham’s total of 149-9.

Digweed took 3-17 in four overs and then hammered a superb unbeaten 85 to steer Newbury to a comfortable victory.