Two top UK javelin lists

Two Team Kennet athletes have finished the season ranked the UK’s number one for the javelin in their age groups.

The club’s throwers ended the much-shortened track and field season by taking part in the South of England Field Academy Festival in Portsmouth.

Ben East threw 66.24m to claim top spot in the under-17 age group, while under-13 James Fenner went straight to number one with a throw of 37.50m.

Liam Cawley in the under-17 mens threw a personal best of 56.97m to put him fourth in the UK and Phoebe Hoaen threw 42.23m to leave her fifth in the under 20 age group.

Oliver Ford threw 38.03m in the under-17s discus and Harry Booker 38.05m to leave both in the top 22 UK rankings.

Seb Simpson threw 32.96m in the under-15 boys discus to make the top 30 in the UK.

The Shot saw Ford throw 12.02m, and Simpson 9.99m, and Coach Cheryl Angell in the vet 55 age group threw 7.11m and discus 13.63.

In the hammer Charlotte Booker threw 24.90m in the u20 womens