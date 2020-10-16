Tadley pay the price for missed chances

Tadley Calleva missed out on another home clash in the FA Vase as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Frimley Green in the second qualifying round.

Victory would have seen them entertain Flackwell Heath – and earn a much-needed cash boost – but they paid the price for a string of missed chances.

And Combined Counties League Division 1 side Frimley cashed in as they snatched a winner two minutes from time.

Tadley boss Adam Clark was left scratching his head as to how his side didn’t win this clash at Barlows Park.

He said: “We created an awful lot of chances and they barely got in our half.

“It is gutting and frustrating because we defended and attacked well, but just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.”

Frimley held out early on and took the lead with a freak goal when a ball from Jordan Carter out looped over keeper Jack Martin and dropped into the net.

After the break, Tadley continued to batter the visitors’ goal, but again saw several very good chances go begging.

They finally drew level when Aidan Harris was brought down by the Frimley goalkeeper and Jordan Goater stepped up to score from the spot.

The visiting keeper again pulled off a number of fine saves.

But the writing was on the wall for Tadley and they were made to pay in the 88th minute when a long ball over the top found Reece Connolly, who drilled a low shot into the corner.

Clark said: “It was a positive performance overall, but we did not get our rewards.”

Tadley are back in Sydenhams Wessex League Premier Division action on Saturday when they visit Baffins Milton

Rovers.

They are due to host Shaftesbury next Tuesday, but that game is in doubt after one of the Shaftesbury players tested positive for Covid-19.