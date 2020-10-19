Crusader's striker hospitalised after tackle

Hungerford Town striker Kyle Tooze was taken to hospital by ambulance after he was injured in Saturday’s National League South victory over Concord Rangers. Ralph Webb reports.

Tooze, who joined Crusaders from local rivals Thatcham in the summer, suffered a head injury following a challenge on Concord’s Ryan Scott.

The game was held up for 58 minutes while an ambulance was called and Tooze received treatment on the pitch.

The striker was kept in hospital overnight suffering from concussion, but was allowed to go home on Sunday.

Tooze also picked up a second yellow card for the challenge.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Hungerford held off heavy late Concord pressure to seal a 1-0 win - their third successive victory.

Ryan Seager’s first-half goal ensured Crusaders maintained their 100-per-cent record and made it three clean sheets in a row.

The result leaves Hungerford second in the table, level on points with leaders Dorking Wanderers.

They face a trip to Ebbsfleet United in the league on Saturday.