Lambourn jockey Saffie Osborne injured after fall at Windsor Racecourse

Lambourn-based jockey Saffie Osborne escaped serious injury after suffering a bad fall at Windsor yesterday (Monday).

The 18-year-old was riding Zeyzoun for the Alexandra Dunn yard in division one of the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap over a mile when her mount clipped heels with rival Maykir on the approach to the first bend.

Osborne, who had enjoyed a winner earlier on the card with Pettochside in the mile claiming stakes, received medical attention on the track before being taken to hospital by ambulance, but she was not seriously hurt.

Her father and Group 1-winning trainer, Jamie, tweeted: "With an immeasurable sense of relief I can report that Saffie is going to be fine.

“Katie [O’Sullivan, Saffie’s mother] and I thank you all for your concern and kind words.”

The rider of Maykir, Marco Ghiani, was given a 10-day careless riding ban after stewards’ report said he had manoeuvred towards the rail when insufficiently clear, causing Zeyzoun to clip heels and unseat Osborne.