Robinson hails ‘best-ever’ win

Danny Robinson admitted Hungerford Town’s tremendous start to the National League South campaign has exceeded all expectations.

Robinson took over as manager in May with Crusaders having finished bottom of the abridged 2019/20 season.

But he has turned the club’s fortunes around and now they sit second in the table with four wins from five matches following Saturday’s 2-0 win over one of the title favourites, Dorking Wanderers, at Bulpit Lane.

And Robinson paid tribute to his players for their efforts since he took charge.

He said: “The players deserve every bit of credit.

“I always put my players first because they are the ones that lace up their boots every week and go to war for this football club.

“Confidence is sky high at the moment and players are bounding into training and matches.

“We know we will face tough times this season, but my players are mentally and physically strong.

“You have to have character and quality in your team, but if you work harder than other teams then nine times out of 10 you will come out on top.”

Crusaders went into the game on the back of a narrow defeat at Ebbsfleet United the previous week.

And their task against a strong Dorking side was made even tougher midway through the first half when Matt Partridge was sent off for shoving an opponent at a free-kick.

But Ryan Seager struck twice in the second half to seal a tremendous win.

Robinson said: “In all my time in football that is my favourite league result that I have ever had.

“The commitment we showed when we went down to 10 men was amazing – they put their bodies on the line and then we took our opportunities when they came.

“It was a sending-off – you can’t raise your hands to an opponent – and now Matty is facing a three-match ban.

“We had to change our shape and to a man they all worked so hard.”

Robinson was full of praise for former Southampton and Yeovil striker Seager, who took his tally to five goals in five games this season.

Robinson said: “Ryan is certainly a talent – he is one of the best players I have ever worked with.

“We raised a few eyebrows when we signed him, but he works so hard for the team as well as scoring goals.”

After facing two of the division’s leading side in the past two weeks, Hungerford travel to bottom club Braintree Town on Saturday.

Braintree have lost four out of four this season, but Robinson warned his side against complacency.

He said: “Those other results count for nothing now – Saturday’s game is the most important thing.”