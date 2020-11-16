Horse racing: Nico hits treble top at Newbury Racecourse

Dusart led a treble success for Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville at Newbury recently.

The racecourse’s first jumps meeting of the season was again held behind closed doors.

And 7-2 shot Dusart started in style by storming to a two-and-a-half-length debut success in the Download The tote App Novices’ Hurdle.

Gran Luna (4-11), again trained by Henderson and ridden by de Boinville, was made to battle all the way before beating Will Victory in the tote.co.uk Ten To Follow Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle by half a length.

And Morning Vicar (5-2) looked impressive to open his account over fences with a fine front-running success in the Indzine Handicap Chase and complete Henderson’s and de Boinville’s three-timer.

Petrossian gave Harry Cobden a winner on his 22nd birthday for trainer Paul Nicholl in division one of the tote.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

The 11-times champion trainer also saw Tomorrow Mystery (6-5) make a winning return in the tote.co.uk Ten To Follow Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Eleven-year-old Dell Arca scored his second successive win, taking the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle by one and a half lengths.

Above: Morning Vicar and Nico de Boinville on their way to victory in the Indzine Handicap Chase at Newbury Picture: Dan Abraham-focusonracing.com

Above: Nico de Boinville steers Gran Luna to victory in the The tote.co.uk Ten To Follow Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Picture: Dan Abraham-focusonracing.com