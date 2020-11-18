Hard work pays off for Hungerford Town Football Club

HUNGERFORD Town’s flying start to the National League South season is no fluke.

The Crusaders have chalked up six wins from their eight games so far to lie second in the table.

And that’s all the result of the hard work from the players and management staff at Bulpit Lane.

Manager Danny Robinson has been the catalyst for the transformation in a squad that looked doomed to relegation last season before the Covid outbreak brought an early end to the campaign.

And although Saturday’s home game with Dulwich Hamlet was rained off, the work didn’t stop.

Robinson said: “We trained for a couple of hours on Saturday, then the players were back in on Monday night for an analysis on Slough Town.

“Nicky Chambers [wife of chairman Patrick] made all the players spaghetti bolognese and we went through Slough’s plus points and where we could cause them problems.

“We had the game on Tuesday night, then it’s training on Thursday night and another game on Saturday – we’re virtually full time!”



Hungerford are facing two of their toughest tests of the season in the next 10 days as they travel to unbeaten St Albans City on Saturday before hosting leaders Dartford at Bulpit Lane the following week.

St Albans scored a tremendous 1-0 win at Dartford on Tuesday and Robinson said: “They are having a season a bit like us.

“They were third from bottom when last season ended last, but they are flying now.

“We will do our homework on them, but it will be a tough game.”

Robinson has virtually a full squad to choose from, with just Rhys Tyler struggling with a hamstring injury.

But that gives him a headache as to whether bring back Matty Partridge after his ban in place of Matt Berry-Hargreaves, who has been in superb form.