Lambourn trainer Jamie Snowden targets more Cheltenham Festival success

FOLLY House trainer Jamie Snowden is hoping to add to his only winner at the Cheltenham Festival as the four-day showdown begins on Tuesday.

Snowden’s only Festival winner came back in 2014 when Present View won the Novice Handicap Chase, but the trainer has won six times at the track itself.

As it stands, he has four entries heading to the meeting, which includes Ga Law who won a Grade 2 race at Wincanton in November.

“We have four entries, so we’ll have a look at how the confirmations work out and I am hopefully looking to add to our tally.”

It will be a little different at this year’s showpiece as, because of coronavirus restrictions, the Festival will take place behind-closed-doors.

Although there won’t be 60,000 spectators every day, Snowden believes it doesn’t change the way that trainers will approach the event.

He said: “I think it has an effect on trainers and owners, more so than it does with the horses and jockeys really because racing is necessarily one sport where you don’t need the stadium for the competitors to be competitive.

“In rugby, football and cricket, the crowds add to the atmosphere for the players and in racing it’s different.”

As well as Ga Law due to run, Snowden has entered Anythingforlove, Hogans Height and Kiltealy Briggs and explained which contests they may line up in.

He said: “Ga Law and Anythingforlove have won Grade 2s this season, so they deserve to take their chances in Grade 1 events.

“With Anythingforlove, it all depends on the weather for her to see if she takes her place in the line-up.

“With Ga Law, we just have to decide whether we go for the Marsh Novices’ Chase or whether we wait for Aintree.

“But the other two are definite,” admitted Snowden. “Kiltealy Briggs will more than likely take his chance in the Paddy Power Plate, although he is in the 3m Ultima Handicap at the minute, but he’ll probably go for the two-and-a-half.

“Hogans Height will go to the cross country (Glenfarclas Chase).”