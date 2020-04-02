West Berkshire Training Consortium

With the news so bleak and worrying I’d like to take this opportunity to offer a note of consistency and help to local residents.

Like many organisations WBTC has gone remote.

However, while our physical office is closed, we are still here for you.

This is how we can help

If you’re due to leave school and college we can still provide free advice and guidance for those seeking apprenticeships. Through virtual interviews we can also put you in touch with employers keen to take on apprentices once we are through this crisis.

Email rachel@wbtc-uk.com to book an interview and we are very happy for parents/guardians to be involved too.



If you had hoped to continue studying English and/or maths then we will still run our Traineeship programme. We will run it through the summer and ready for September, remotely if needed.

Email natalie.Elliott@wbtc-uk.com for advice on how you can enrol.

If you are an existing apprentice then all our workshops are now digitally delivered. Your Training Consultant is here to help you to make progress and complete on time. Apprentices on Furlough or who have been made redundant can still continue their apprenticeship and we are here to support them.

For help email claire@wbtc-uk.com

There is much uncertainty still. The Education & Skills Funding Agency has refused to treat those on English and maths Functional Skills qualifications like their peers on GCSEs and A levels. This has caused unnecessary distress to students and providers. We simply can’t run exams at this time and have no idea when we could do so.

Despite the intransigence of the Education & Skills Funding Agency providers and colleges will be there for apprentices and young people. Even if the government isn’t meaningfully helping, we will, whatever it takes.

For now please remember to stay home, protect the NHS and help save lives.