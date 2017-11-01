Thatcham teen convicted after creating stun gun

Concerns over cost of car parking in Newbury
A THATCHAM teenager has been convicted of manufacturing a stun gun.
The 17-year-old, who can not be identified for legal reasons, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on October 13, where he admitted manufacturing an illegal weapon at Thatcham between January 1, 2016, and April 1 this year.
He received an eight-month referral order and was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a £20 statutory victim services surcharge.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
bruin the bear
02/11/2017 - 08:08
The perfect gentleman's accessory for a busy night out in Thatcham/ Newbury? Only £9.99 from Ronco this Christmas.
Reply
NWN_reader
01/11/2017 - 14:02
Wow, all I could make when I was at school was a spear or arrow by sharpening the end of a stick with a pen knife. You've got to admire his ingenuity. They must be teaching more advanced stuff in metal work and electronics classes at secondary schools these days.
Reply
RedGail
01/11/2017 - 11:11
I think it is something to do with if the judge deems it a need to know for the public or not. So if they thought it was a one off offence which could scupper this whippersnapper's reputation then he can be kept anonymous. At that age he is probably at a school or college so could be targeted by others for doing such a silly thing like creating a lethal weapon. Little mite.
Reply
Smiley face
01/11/2017 - 10:10
Why do they not name these kids? If they are old enough to commit a crime then they are old enough to be known!
Reply
anorak
01/11/2017 - 12:12
Isn't it just age related? Under 18, then not named (crazy as it may seem).
Reply