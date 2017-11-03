go

Thatcham boy launches appeal to help district's homeless

Togs and Tents asking for items before winter hits

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

Thatcham boy launches appeal to help district's homeless

A KIND-hearted boy from Thatcham has started his own appeal to help homeless people in West Berkshire. 

Cohen Roberts was so moved by scenes of homeless people on a family trip to London that he wanted to help people less fortunate than himself. 

His mother Alaina Roberts said: “He started seeing a few homeless people on the streets.

“It’s not something he had seen a lot of. He started asking me questions and I said that people become homeless for all sorts of reasons.

“One man had a really thin blanket and it really stuck with him and he really wanted to help. He was quite concerned about winter and being out there in the freezing cold. 

“I thought ‘what can I do to encourage this rather than leave it as a floating statement that goes away?’.” 

The family contacted Loose Ends, a Newbury charity that feeds and clothes homeless and vulnerable people, to find out how they could help. 

Cohen has formed Togs and Tents to collect sleeping bags, small tents and winter clothing for those in need.

The Francis Baily Primary School pupil spoke to classmates and teachers about his appeal.

And, after a word with headteacher Chris Davis, the school has become a donation point. 

Thatcham United Reformed Church and Thatcham Town Council have been added to the list and the family has approached Newbury Town Council for its support. 

Nelson’s Diner in the Kennet Shopping centre has agreed to promote the appeal by having posters in the restaurant.  

Mrs Roberts said her son was nervous about speaking in front of people but his passion for the appeal had made it easier to get the message across, adding that he had been asking people if they would set up a donation point. 

She said: “I think it’s brilliant.

“Everyone we have spoken to has been really impressed that he’s been out there doing something about it.

“We are really proud of him.” 

And Cohen’s generosity has rubbed off on his younger sister Serin, who has been helping put up posters and collect donations. 

The family aims to deliver all donations to Loose Ends in the lead up to Christmas.

Search for Togs and Tents on Facebook to find out more or head to one of the donation points to help. 

The name Togs incorporates clothes and a unit of thermal resistance for the insulating properties of clothes. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

The Snooty Fox pub evacuated

Newbury pub evacuated

West Berkshire boy caught with child sex images

Court

Thatcham

Thatcham boy launches appeal to help district's homeless
Thatcham

Thatcham boy launches appeal to help district's homeless

Togs and Tents asking for items before winter hits

 
Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified
News

Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

“The public has a right to expect that those who break the law will face the consequences"

3comments

 
News

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

3comments

 
News

Queen's award for volunteers presented to two Thatcham-based charities

 
Thatcham

Thatcham teen convicted after creating stun gun

5comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33