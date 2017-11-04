Traffic reminder - Thatcham level crossing

Thatcham level crossing will close at 11pm tonight and not re-open until Monday morning.

Network Rail will be carrying out repairs and maintenance on the crossing, a frequent source of congestion and frustration in the town.

Part of the works will involve removing the surface of the crossing, meaning it will not be possible for pedestrians or emergency vehicles to access the route.

All traffic will be diverted via Station Road, The Moors, the A4, the A339, Bury’s Bank Road and Crookham Hill.

The closures will be in place between 11pm on Saturday, November 4 until 6:30am on Monday, November 6 and between the same times on November 18th and 20th.

The level crossing was scheduled to close next weekend (11th and 12th) until Thatcham Town Council reminded West Berkshire Council that the A4 would be closed off too.

The A4 will be closed at the war memorial from 10.30am until 12pm for the town's remembrance parade.

However, the district council has announced that roadworks on Heath Lane, being carried out by Thames Water, will be suspended on the Sunday; meaning that the route will be open.

But Thames Water has applied to close Heath Lane until November 30th, meaning that the road will close again on Monday, November 13.

Thames Water are considering using temporary traffic lights during the extended closure but, at the moment, the company is unsure if this will be possible.