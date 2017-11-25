Football squad support charity with logo on kit

YOUNG football players at a Thatcham team have become supporters for a local charity this season.

The logo of Thatcham-based charity Swings & Smiles has been emblazoned on the kit of Thatcham Town Harriers in a sponsorship deal with a difference.

The charity provides a space for children with special needs to play with their families in Lower Way.

And, rather than seeking sponsors from businesses, team manager at Thatcham Town Harriers Gavin Weir said that the club wanted to do something different with their sponsors this year.

He said that supporting a local charity would be a good way to achieve this.

Mr Weir said that one of the player’s sisters attended Swings and Smiles and, that by sponsoring the charity, some of the young players might learn more about the charity and volunteer.

Manager of Swings and Smiles Laura Lewis said: “We are really grateful that Thatcham Town Harriers have supported Swings & Smiles this season by having our logo on their shirts.

“There are so many people in the local community that are affected by special needs and this should hopefully raise awareness about the charity and the work that we do.”