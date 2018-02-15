Thatcham drink-driver gets suspended prison sentence

A THATCHAM motorist who drank nearly five times the legal limit has been given a suspended prison sentence and a lengthy driving ban.

Frazer Justin Peacock, of Paynesdown Road, was arrested at his home on Christmas Eve last year, following a collision with a parked car.

At a previous hearing Lesley Gilmore, prosecuting, said the 41-year-old, who works for The English Provender Company at Greenham Business Park, initially told police he was sober at the time of the collision, but had drunk vodka on returning home.

However, the court heard, his partner gave the game away when she told police he had, in fact, been drinking cider.

Officers also failed to find any sign of a vodka bottle, magistrates were told.

Mr Peacock admitted driving a Vauxhall Zafira after drinking more than the legal limit and tests showed 160mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Jan Davies, defending, said her client accepted full responsibility for his actions and had already sold his car in anticipation of the inevitable ban.

She added: “He seems to be taking a very responsible attitude to this, which is very refreshing.”

Mr Peacock was warned he faced a custodial sentence and was bailed while reports were prepared.

At a sentencing hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 6, magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence.

However, they suspended it for 12 months.

The suspended sentence was coupled with a supervision requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement.

In addition, Mr Peacock must carry out 80 hours unpaid community work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.

Finally, magistrates banned Mr Peacock from driving for four years.