Give Reggie a fresh start

REGGIE is a lively two-year-old crossbreed who is a real character, with an active mind.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Reggie is a wonderful boy who wants to be kept busy with training and playing.

“He’s outgoing, but can be a little shy when it comes to meeting new people, so his new owners will need to visit him a few times at the centre to get to know him and be able to help him once in the home when it comes to building positive interactions with new people.

“He’s bouncy and lively so would benefit from further training to add to the basic skills he has quickly acquired.

“Reggie is ideally looking for an experienced home that is looking for a rewarding companion.

“He is a real character who, given time, will be a great pet.

“He would like to be the only dog in the home, but have plenty of similar-sized doggy friends to play with out and about who could tolerate his liveliness.”

If you are interested in giving Reggie a new start and home, contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk