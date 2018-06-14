UPDATE: Missing Thatcham man found

A MAN who was missing from Thatcham since yesterday (Wednesday June 13) has been found safe and well.

Brian Tilling, aged 86, had been reported missing after last being seen near Thatcham Medical Practice in Bath Road, Thatcham, on Tuesday, June 12 between 11am and 12pm.

He has now been located safe and well.

Thames Valley Police would like to thank the public and the media for sharing their appeal and providing information to help locate him.