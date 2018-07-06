Thatcham franchise owners aiming to bounce back after break-in

OWNERS of a Thatcham business are looking to bounce back from a break-in with a special event tomorrow (Saturday).

Franchise owners of Thatcham Subway, Joanna Taylor and Simon Trigwell, are hosting a promotion to counter the “massive loss” as a result of the burglary.

Miss Taylor said: “We have not even been trading for a year since we purchased it and two weeks ago we were broken into.

“We had problems restoring internet connectivity and couldn't take card payments for five days.

"We had a fair bit of damage to repair and replace and we are still waiting for confirmation that our insurance will cover it.

“The break-in was heartbreaking for us and the disruption to our business was something of a shock.

“We aren't some big multinational company with millions of pounds behind us, we are a couple with two young children who struggle with bills just like everyone else.

"It's just a shame that there are people out there that would do something like this.

“But we are gradually getting back to normal and we have had the support of our customers, who have been really amazing.”

Mr Trigwell will be dressing up as SubMan and customers can pick up a free drink or cookie over lunch on Saturday just in time for England's World Cup clash with Sweden.