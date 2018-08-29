Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Fun on the Broadway back in Thatcham tomorrow

Heroes and villains theme for free event

John Herring

John Herring

Thatcham's Fun on the Broadway saved for another year

HEROES and villains will be parading on Thatcham Broadway tomorrow (Thursday).

Fun on The Broadway will return for another outing between 10am until 3pm on Thursday, August 30. 

The free family-friendly event, hosted by Thatcham Town Council and sponsored by Gardner Leader, will feature circus skills, face painting, art experiences and dance.

The theme for this year’s event is Heroes and Villains and children can win a prize by entering the fancy dress competition at 1pm. 

There will also be a town centre treasure hunt, with some shops offering in-store promotions on the day.   

