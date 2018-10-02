Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Teenager taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

18-year-old sustained serious injuries

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Teenager taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

A teenager was taken to hospital following a collision in Thatcham last night (Monday, October 1).

Ambulance and police were called to the A4's junction with Coombe Court at around 9.50pm following reports of a collision between a car and motorbike. 

South Central Ambulance Service said that the 18-year-old rider sustained serious head and leg injuries.

After initial treatment at the scene he was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance landed at Thatcham Cricket Club but was not required. 

Thames Valley Police said that no offences had taken place. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Charity shop boss jailed for £26,000 theft

Charity shop boss jailed for £26,000 theft

First steps towards new showroom in Thatcham

First steps towards new showroom in Thatcham

Teenager taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

Teenager taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

Tadley man 'made of strong stuff' died from industrial disease

Former government watchdog CEO took own life ahead of fraud trial

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33