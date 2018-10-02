Teenager taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

A teenager was taken to hospital following a collision in Thatcham last night (Monday, October 1).

Ambulance and police were called to the A4's junction with Coombe Court at around 9.50pm following reports of a collision between a car and motorbike.

South Central Ambulance Service said that the 18-year-old rider sustained serious head and leg injuries.

After initial treatment at the scene he was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance landed at Thatcham Cricket Club but was not required.

Thames Valley Police said that no offences had taken place.