Advice following shed fire in Thatcham

A warning has been issued to residents after a fire severely damaged a shed in Thatcham.

Firefighters were called to Mount Road at 3.33pm yesterday (Sunday) and they believe that the fire started following a cable reel extension lead overheating.

Two Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Newbury Fire Station and an officer were sent to the scene alongside a crew from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews battled to get the fire under control and to ventilate a surrounding property. Crews were on the scene for an hour and 43 minutes.

Station Manager, Nev Griffiths said: “If you spot a fire please make sure that you call 999 and don’t try and tackle the fire yourself.

“I would like to remind residents that if you are using a cable reel extension lead, then you must ensure that they are fully unwound to prevent them from overheating.

"This is particularly important at this time of year when you may use extension leads to provide power to decorative lights.”

For more information on how to keep you and your family safe in your home visit www.rbfrs.co.uk/your-safety/safety-at-home/