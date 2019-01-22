Thatcham nursery celebrates outstanding rating

“INSPIRATIONAL” staff at Thatcham Day Nursery and Preschool are celebrating an outstanding Ofsted report.

All inspection categories – effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for children – were rated outstanding.

The inspection of the Church Gate nursery, which took place in December, marks a one-grade jump from its previous rating of good in 2014.

Manager Abbey Towsey said: “The hard work, dedication and enthusiasm that the team have towards the care of our children is inspiring.

“We are extremely proud and overwhelmed how this has been captured within our report.”

Inspectors said that inspirational and dedicated staff demonstrated outstanding teaching and interaction, backed up by the “enthusiastic, organised and dedicated manager”, to provide an exceptionally high quality of care and learning for children.

“Staff are extremely committed and hardworking. They have high expectations for the children attending.”

Staff were also said to be proactive in helping children understand and make decisions to promote their own safety.

In turn, children developed an exceptionally broad range of skills to support the next stages of their learning.

“They learn independence from a very young age and their behaviour is exemplary at all times,” the report said.

“Children are thoughtful and considerate of others. They show high levels of respect to their friends and staff.

“Children show respect for each other. They retain excellent behaviour as they forgive and show composure.”

Inspectors said that parents were extremely positive about the care their children receive, stating that they could not fault the nursery.