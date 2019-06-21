New art studio and café opens in Thatcham 

A new arts studio and café has opened in Thatcham.

Blue Beetle Ceramics Studio, based in The Courtyard off the Broadway, officially opened on Saturday, June 8.

The studio, complete with a kiln, offers a place for artists to share work.

Studio owner Lorna Matejicek said she was combining retail management and hospitality experience to “deliver a painting experience for all to enjoy.”

She added: “From babies a few days old producing prints to treasure for a lifetime to adults a few decades old to relax, chat and cogitate, socialise and put the world to rights.”

The studio also offers refreshments, including locally made cupcakes.

Mrs Matejicek, who lives in Thatcham and is originally from Stanford Dingley, said she felt there was a need for an art studio in Thatcham, offering options for all ages and abilities.

She said she was keen to support other local talents and offer a selection of local produces, including artwork on handmade cards, Ben’s Berkshire Bees honey and wraps, mosaics hotplates and Wild Chilli Jams.

The studio was officially opened by the mayor of Thatcham, Mike Cole, who wished the business every success and officially declared it open.

The opening featured a tea party with an array of cakes and examples of pottery on display that had been painted by customers.

People had the opportunity to view behind the scenes at the glazing area and kiln.

Blue Beetle Ceramics is open Tuesday to Saturday and is available for bookings and walk-ins.

Large group bookings are welcome outside normal hours too.

Party packages are available, as well as takeaway kits.

A membership offers discounts across all pottery items.

Enquires can be made by calling 01635 292539 or visiting the Blue Beetle Ceramics Facebook page.