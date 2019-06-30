Access to Pound Lane restricted for two weeks

ACCESS to Pound Lane in Thatcham will be restricted while gas works are carried out.

The road will be closed at its junction with the A4 from Monday for approximately two weeks, to allow SGN to renew gas mains and services.

Information accompanying the closure said it is necessary in order to maximise the flow of traffic on the A4 by using two-way temporary traffic lights, rather than three-way lights.

The closure will be in place day and night and all access to Pound Lane will be via Lower Way.

All enquiries should be directed to Southern Gas Networks on 0800 9121700

At the same time, Henwick Lane will be closed from Monday to Friday, in order to carry out utility connections.

The closure will be in place between the junctions of Henwick Lane/Gordon Road and Bowling Green Road.

A signed diversion, via Gordon Road, will be on site and access will be maintained for residents.

Enquiries should be directed to KCD (Thames Water) on 0203 577 9031.