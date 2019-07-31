Queen's Award for Thatcham business

A Thatcham environmental analysis business has been recognised for its “outstanding short term growth” after increasing sales by 265% in just five years.

Trace2o Ltd, , which supplies water testing kits to developing countries, has won the Queen’s Award for International Trade for Outstanding Short Term Growth.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Berkshire, James Puxley, recently presented the company with the award, on behalf of the Queen. Trace2o was also given the official Queen's Award glass bowl.

Mr Puxley congratulated the company on winning the prestigious award and for the positive impact it has on the borough.

Trace2o specialises in the analysis of drinking and waste water, with its kits measuring the safety of drinking water to World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

Established in 2011, it now sells to more than 56 countries across the world and has increased its overseas sales by 265% over the past five years.

Neil Durham, Managing Director and CEO, said: “The directors are all delighted that such an award could be won in such a short time.

“It could not have been possible without the total dedication and hard working attitude of the Trace2o staff.

“It also represents a personal level of satisfaction, since this is the third time such an award has been won. Trace2o’s sister company Wagtech has also won the Queen’s Award on two occasions in the past.

“The Queen is very well known and respected not only in Commonwealth countries but on a global basis, so such an award is viewed very highly among Trace2o’s agents, distributors and overseas clients.”

Trace2o’s testing kits also include microbiological parameters such as E. Coli which cause more than 80% of the world's diarrhoeal diseases.

The kits are typically used in the developing world by non-governmental organisations, such as Oxfam, World Vision and Medecins sans Frontieres.

The company has recently signed a long term arrangement through UNICEF for the supply of water testing kits and portable laboratories, which gives them a more than 50% share of that marketplace globally.

From its Thatcham international headquarters, the company undertakes research and development, training and manufacturing.