Thatcham motorist caught drink-driving

A THATCHAM motorist was caught behind the wheel after drinking more than twice the legal limit.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 26, was 20-year-old William Steven Frank, of Northfield Road.

He admitted driving a Volkswagen Polo on Westwood Road, Tilehurst, on June 9 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 77mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Frank was fined £307 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 17 months.