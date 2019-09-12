Pop-up eco market in Thatcham tomorrow (Friday)

THATCHAM’S eco pop-up market returns tomorrow (Friday).

The event provides residents with an opportunity to stock up on sustainable and ethical products and is the third in a series of markets taking place every second Friday of the month.

In addition to cleaning and household liquids, all eco-friendly and vegan from Thatcham Refillable, shoppers will be able to stock up on dried goods, herbs and spices with Lonely Lentil.

Eco-friendly and vegan skin care, hair care and deodorant will be on offer from PosyLondon and Tropic Skincare with Tracey Harland.

Thoran will again be there with a range of textile items made by the victims of human trafficking in India, all sold to support the women that make them.

Emporio Green Army will be offering a wide range of ethical, zero-waste toothcare products, soaps, and kitchen items.

New traders being welcomed this month include beeswax wraps and reusable items from local maker Little B’s Reusables, upcycled fabric clothing and crafts from Foxy Lady Creations and vegan, cruelty-free refillable makeup from Seeking Simple.

Organisers said that the market offered people considering swapping their usual shopping basket items for zero-waste, zero-plastic and ethical alternatives a great place to start, along with supporting small local businesses striving to make a difference in the community.

The pop-up shopping event is being hosted and supported by St Mary’s Church, Thatcham, and will be held between 10am and 12.30pm on Friday, September 13.

A similar eco market also pops up at The Hub, Hungerford, on the third Thursday of the month. The next one will be on September 19.