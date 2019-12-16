Properties in Thatcham left without gas supply

Advice has been issued to people in Thatcham who have been left without a gas supply today (Monday).

Gas supplies to around 60 properties in Billington Way, Northfield Road, Grindle Close and Norlands have been affected following water entering the gas network.

SGN has said that engineers are working to restore supplies as quickly as possible.

"We are aware of the affected properties and will visit them in due course to turn off the gas supplies at the meter. Once it is safe to reconnect your supply, engineers will call at your home to carry out further checks.



"It is very important that you do not try to use gas while engineers are dealing with this emergency.



"At this time, it is difficult to estimate exactly how long this work will take, however we’re working to restore supplies as quickly as possible and we will keep you informed of our progress.

"People with young children, a disability, a long-term mental or physical condition, are a bit older or live with someone who is, we can provide you with electric cooking and heating appliances. You can get these appliances by visiting our Emergency Centre, calling 0800 912 1717 or speaking to our teams on site. We can also help you join your supplier’s free Priority Services Register, which helps us identify customers who need priority support in a gas emergency. If you, or anyone you know, could benefit from extra help, please visit sgn.co.uk/help-and-advice/extra-help for more details or call our Careline on 0800 975 1818.

"We’re extremely sorry for any inconvenience being without your gas supply is causing you. We would like to reassure you that we’re working hard to restore supplies as soon as possible".



An emergency centre has been established at the Frank Hutchings Community Hall, Bradley-More Square, which is open until 8pm. Alternatively, the customer service team can be contacted on 0800 912 1717 or visit www.sgn.co.uk for further details.



