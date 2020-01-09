More roadworks for Thatcham...

TWO roads in Thatcham will be closed next week.

Station Road will be closed between its junction with The Broadway and The Moors from Monday to Friday.

The closure is to allow contractors to connect new retirement flats to the sewer system.

An alternative route for all vehicles affected by the closure is via The Broadway, Chapel Street (A4), The Moors and vice versa.

Residential and blue light access will be maintained throughout and the diversion will be signed on site. All enquiries should be directed to A-plant on 0370 050 0797.

The closure coincides with one in Harts Hill Road, which started on Monday.

A section between Marsh Road and Vincent Road has been closed as part of the South East Thatcham Flood Alleviation Scheme.

All through traffic is being diverted via the A4, Floral Way and vice versa. Access will be maintained for residents, but emergency vehicles will have to follow the diversion route.

The closure is expected to last until the end of February. Send enquiries to West Berkshire Council on (01635) 519080.