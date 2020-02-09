Thatcham pub to be auctioned again

A VACANT Thatcham pub is being put up for sale again.

The freehold for The Plough is being auctioned in London on Thursday, February 20, by Network Auctions with a guide price of £410,000.

The Grade II-listed building, on the junction of the A4 and Stoney Lane, closed in 2017 after Ei Group, formally Enterprise Inns, said that it did not consider The Plough to have a long-term future within its business.

The pub sold for £345,000 when it went under the hammer in November 2017, but nothing has happened since.

The latest auction guide states that The Plough has potential for existing or alternative commercial use, residential conversion and development subject to planning.

The pub dates back to the 17th century, with 19th-century additions.

The Plough and its 0.25 acres is lot 12 at the public auction in London.

The ground floor comprises two defined trading areas with central servery, customer toilets, kitchen and cellar.

The first floor includes a living room, three bedrooms and bathroom.

A trade garden with space for 30 covers and a car park is also included.