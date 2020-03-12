Thatcham volunteer recruitment event being held this weekend

A SPEED dating-style volunteer recruitment event will take place in Thatcham this weekend.

Around 20 organisations based in or operating in Thatcham have booked for the event, called Thatcham Live and Loud, on Saturday, March 14.

It will focus on charitable and community groups in the town and outlying areas and showcase the difference they make to people’s lives.

Volunteer Centre West Berkshire has teamed up with Thatcham Town Council to arrange the event.

Volunteer Centre West Berkshire director Garry Poulson said: “We have run four or five recruitment days in Thatcham over the years.

“Thatcham Town Council were keen for us to work with them to do another one and this is it.

“It gives an opportunity for people who live in Thatcham to come along and meet with organisations there in an informal way and hopefully get involved”.

Thatcham Live and Loud will be held between 10am and 3pm at Thatcham Baptist Church.

Call (01635) 490004 for more information.