Coronavirus: Thatcham calling for volunteers

PEOPLE in Thatcham are being asked to step forward to help people at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thatcham Town Council is asking people to look out for their neighbours and reach out to people at high risk.

The town council is calling for volunteers to come forward to help those in need.

Town mayor Mike Cole said: “The council plans are rapidly evolving and the call for volunteers is very much the first step. We will be working closely with West Berkshire District Council to assist residents, especially those who are most vulnerable”.

People willing to volunteer to assist others in the town can contact the town council at enquiries@thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk or via www.thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk/contact and leave their name, email and/or telephone number, postcode and a note of any specialist skills.

A coronavirus community support hub has been set up in Newbury for people to get help and find out how to volunteer.