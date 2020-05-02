Coronavirus: Spurcroft School in Thatcham makes key worker cut-outs

KEY workers have been honoured in a show of support and teamwork at a display outside a Thatcham school.

Pupils and staff at Spurcroft Primary School made creative cut-outs of keyworkers, superheroes and themselves along the school fence.

Deputy headteacher Jo Philp said that a parent had suggested Spurcroft make its own display after being inspired by the Joining Together cut-outs in Lower Way.

Miss Philp said: “We felt that it would be a great way to brighten up the school, show our support for all of the key workers and also demonstrate our school values of teamwork and creative thinking.

“We’ve had a lot of positive responses from parents and children and it has been lovely to see some of our families walking past the gates on their daily walk to see all of the latest additions to the fence.”

Headteacher Kate Flowerdew said: “Making cardboard people is a lovely idea and I am so pleased to see the number of families that have been able to be involved.

“It’s a great reminder that our community is staying strong and thinking of each other at this difficult time.

“Well done to everyone involved.”

Spurcroft currently has around 20 children attending each day.

Schools closed on March 20 except to those children whose parents are key workers and vulnerable children.

Miss Philp said that Spurcroft had adapted to the lockdown restrictions and had created weekly plans of work online for families to access from home.

She said: “We have been exceptionally proud of how our staff have worked together to adapt to the lockdown situation.

“Our children are regularly sending in pictures of their work and the activities that they have been doing at home, which the staff are thoroughly enjoying receiving.

“We have had so much positive feedback from our families about how much they appreciate what we are doing for our children, which has been really lovely to receive too.”