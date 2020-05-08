Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

RBL President lays VE Day wreath at Thatcham War Memorial

Lt Gen James Bashall visited for VE Day

Royal British Legion (RBL) National President Lt Gen James Bashall paid tribute to Britain's war dead at Thatcham War Memorial today (Friday).

The visit came as Britain marks VE Day.

Lt Gen Bashall, a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns, laid a wreath at the ceremony, which was attended by RBL representatives and media.

All those present observed social distancing restrictions.

A minute's silence was observed at 11am.

