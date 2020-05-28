Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Firefighters called to Midgham car fire

Two cars damaged in blaze

John Herring

John Herring

Firefighters called to Thatcham car fire

Firefighters were called to a car fire in Midgham this morning.

The fire started in one vehicle and spread to another. Both cars were damaged in the fire but no one was hurt. 

Crews were called to Coxs Lane, Midgham at 2.44am and were at the scene for around 55 minutes.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Thames Valley Police have been contacted for further information. 

