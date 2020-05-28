Firefighters called to Thatcham car fire
Thu, 28 May 2020
Firefighters were called to a car fire in Thatcham this morning.
The fire started in one vehicle and spread to another. Both cars were damaged in the fire but no one was hurt.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Thames Valley Police have been contacted for further information.
In the early hours of this morning, JY04P2 attended a car fire in Thatcham that had also begun to spread to an adjacent vehicle. 2 x breathing apparatus, 1 x hose reel jet & foam were used to extinguish the fire. Unfortunately both vehicles were significantly damaged in the fire. pic.twitter.com/BjelCTUy8O— Newbury Fire Station (@NewburyFS) May 28, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News