Thatcham Nature Discovery Centre café reopens

Visitors asked to abide by social distancing measures

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

THE Thatcham Nature Discovery Centre café has reopened for takeaway food and drink.

The centre itself will remain closed, but food and drinks will be served using an ordering and pick up system on the patio area, and will be available between 10am and 5pm, from Wednesday to Sunday.

The outside toilets will be open during business hours, including the accessible toilet and baby changing facilities.

The centre, which is run by the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT), has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic

Visitors are asked to stick to social distancing when queuing and using the picnic seating, and to use a card to pay whenever possible.

BBOWT has asked people to take time to use the correct recycling bins, which it said would be more important now that it would be using more takeaway containers.

The trust has said that the main car park has also reopened today.

